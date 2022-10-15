J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.59. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

