J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 309,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

