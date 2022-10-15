J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $149.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

