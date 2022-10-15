J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AZN opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

