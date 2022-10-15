J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $277,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,146,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 564,886 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,370,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,688,000 after acquiring an additional 135,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,513,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

FV opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

