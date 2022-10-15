J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $278,000 Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $152,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $33.38 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91.

