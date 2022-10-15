J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $303,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWX stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

