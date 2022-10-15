J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.