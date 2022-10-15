J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $314,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $254.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.70 and a 200-day moving average of $268.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.