J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $330,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $92.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
