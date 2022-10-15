J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $335,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 90.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,658.33.

GSK stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.01%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

