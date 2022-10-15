J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $336,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

