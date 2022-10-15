J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

