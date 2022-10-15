J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $374,000 Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,240 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 444.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 369,948 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 282,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.