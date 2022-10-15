J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2,366.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 267,230 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $131.51.

