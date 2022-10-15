J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.