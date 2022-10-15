J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 326,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 192,393 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 257,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

