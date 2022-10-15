J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,402 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 669,938 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $8,834,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 346,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,067,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $22.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

