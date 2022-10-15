J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKLB. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 519,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total value of 2,563,787.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,068,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,068,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.70.

RKLB opened at 3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.53 and a 12-month high of 16.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.38.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.