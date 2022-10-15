J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Roku by 13.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 59.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Roku by 3.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Roku by 14.8% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Roku to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.52.

Roku Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.74. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $350.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

