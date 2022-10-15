J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after buying an additional 865,871 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.96 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

