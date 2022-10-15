J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FV stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.