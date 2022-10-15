J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 133,245 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,245 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDHY stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.