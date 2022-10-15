J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 140,489 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,489 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,747,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.