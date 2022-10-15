J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 184,165 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,165 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $766,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $140.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average is $107.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

