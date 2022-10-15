J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 222 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

