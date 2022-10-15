J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 52,491 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,491 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in AES by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AES by 7.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in AES by 6.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AES by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.78.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

