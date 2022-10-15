J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,559 shares of company stock worth $913,923 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

NYSE:IRM opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.