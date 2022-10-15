J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,456 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $91.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.