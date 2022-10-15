J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in American Water Works by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Water Works by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.83.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

AWK stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.