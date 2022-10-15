Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.