Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $276.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.51 and a 200-day moving average of $294.71. The company has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

