Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 59.5% in September

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 56,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

JOF stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

