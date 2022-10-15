Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Associated Banc-Corp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 28.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc



Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

