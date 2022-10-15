Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Ares Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $61.08 on Thursday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 204,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 67.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $2,412,000 over the last 90 days. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.