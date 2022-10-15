Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bread Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($2.00). Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Bread Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

BFH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bread Financial has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $102.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.07%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bread Financial stock. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.