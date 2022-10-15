Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

NYSE:ABT opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.