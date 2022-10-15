Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

