JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group now has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. JELD-WEN traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 3618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $264,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 263,963 shares of company stock worth $2,848,455. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $738.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

