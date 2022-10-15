Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $66,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3,807.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 688,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 143,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 57,459 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

