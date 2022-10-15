Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

