Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,653 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.