Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

