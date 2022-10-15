Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

