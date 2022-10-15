Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 467,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal purchased 120,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,325. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

