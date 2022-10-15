Kerim Sener Sells 1,015,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAUGet Rating) insider Kerim Sener sold 1,015,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £30,450 ($36,793.14).

AAU opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £33.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00. Ariana Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5 ($0.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.50.

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company also explores for silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

