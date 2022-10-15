Kerim Sener Sells 1,015,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) insider Kerim Sener sold 1,015,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £30,450 ($36,793.14).
Ariana Resources Price Performance
AAU opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £33.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00. Ariana Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5 ($0.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.50.
About Ariana Resources
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.