Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
