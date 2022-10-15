Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

