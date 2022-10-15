Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 174,431 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
