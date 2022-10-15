KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.47.

KLA Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $263.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.